Sikar (Rajasthan): The body of a 15-year-old minor girl was found in a well in the Ramgarh Shekhawati police station area in Rajasthan's Sikar, the police said on Sunday. According to sources, the girl went missing from her home on Saturday night. The girl's family then lodged a missing complaint at Ramgarh Shekhawati police station the next morning, after which the police and villagers searched and found the body of the minor girl in a well in the village itself.

Ramgarh police station officer Naresh Meena said, "The minor girl lives in her maternal home in Lawada village and a native of the Churu district. The girl's family reached the police station and complained that their daughter had been missing since Saturday night." The police then took action and with the help of CCTV footage and villagers recovered the girl's body in a well.

The police then shifted the body to the Ramgarh hospital for post-mortem. Meanwhile, the family members lodged a complaint against three youths. The police took three suspicious youths into their custody based on a complaint lodged by the family members of the minor. Later, they registered a case on charges of rape and murder.