Jaipur: At least 15 juveniles have escaped from a Child Reform Home in Rajasthan capital Jaipur on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said. Police have launched a search operation to nab the accused. Manoj Gehlot, Superintendent of Child Reform Home, said that the incident took place at around 3 o'clock on Tuesday night when 15 juveniles escaped by breaking the upper wall of the ventilation shaft in the middle of the toilet.

One among the absconding juveniles had got bail yesterday and was to be released today. When his lawyer reached the juvenile home with the bail documents, it was found that he had escaped along with other juveniles during the night. On notice, a team of police from the Transport Nagar Police Station and Jaipur (East) DCP Gyanchand Yadav reached the spot to stock of the situation.

Also read: 17 juvenile inmates flee from observation home in Haryana

On the report of Manoj Gehlot, Superintendent of Child Improvement Home, a case was registered at the Transport Nagar police station. Four police teams are on the lookout for the absconding juveniles. The absconding juveniles were lodged at the Reform Home in various cases including theft, rape and assault.

An official said that one of the absconding juveniles had escaped from the Reform Home on Jun. 2 as well. He was apprehended 10 days after the incident. Significantly, the 15 juveniles who have escaped from the Reform Home were involved in a brawl at the Reform Home on Jun. 4 and 5. The incident has raised questions over the security of the Child Reform Home.