Barmer (Rajasthan): The Border Security Force (BSF) and Narcotics Control Bureau team (NCB), along with local police personnel, recovered 11 kg of heroin worth Rs 55 crore in Rajasthan's Barmer, officials said on Sunday. The official agencies jointly carried out an operation in the Kelnor village near the Indo-Pak border in the district.

The BSG Gujarat confirmed the action with a tweet. A press release issued by Gujarat BSF Public Relations Officer on Saturday said that 11 packets of heroin packed in two bags kept hidden under the ground near the fence were recovered by the BSF, along with NCB, Jodhpur Special Bureau and local police. The cost of which has been estimated at around Rs 55 crore in the international market.

He said that acting on a tip-off about the crossing of heroin consignment across the border in the Barmer sector, the BSF launched a special joint search operation with NCB, Jodhpur Special Bureau and local police and recovered the contraband hidden under a tree near Huron Ka Tala village under Bijrad police station of the border area. Currently, the agencies are investigating the case.