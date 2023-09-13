11 killed as truck rams passenger bus on Jaipur-Agra National Highway
Published: 39 minutes ago
Follow Us
11 killed as truck rams passenger bus on Jaipur-Agra National Highway
Published: 39 minutes ago
Follow Us
Jaipur: At least 11 people were killed and 15 injured after a truck rammed a stationary bus on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway on Wednesday. According to sources, the passenger bus, travelling from Gujarat to Mathura was standing by the highway when it was hit by a speeding truck from behind. (More details are awaited)
Loading...