Didwana-Kuchaman: In a tragic incident reported from Rajasthan, two sisters and two of their children were found dead inside the house in Didwana-Kuchaman district of Rajasthan with their families accusing their in-laws of torturing them to death, sources said on Saturday. The incident has come to light on Saturday morning in Nuwan village under Maulasar police station of Didwana-Kuchaman district in Rajasthan.

Among the deceased children, one girl was 7 years old and the other child was 4 years old. A police official while confirming the incident said that the Maulasar police station received information from the family that the two women along with the two children were found dead inside their room in the house. Soon after receiving the information, a team from the Maulasar police station was rushed to the spot.

The team retrieved the four bodies and launched further proceedings into the case. It is learnt that the two sisters were married to two brothers in the same family adding their husbands are working abroad for the last five years. It is learnt that the two sisters were embroiled in a domestic strife with their in-laws for quite some time.