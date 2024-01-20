RAJASTHAN ESCAPE FROM GERMAN SHEPHERDS PROVES FATAL FOR TWO CHILDREN

Jodhpur: Two children died on Friday after being hit by a goods train while trying to escape from some German Shepherd dogs. The heart-wrenching incident took place in the Mata Ka Than area of Jodhpur.

Following the incident, Piyush Kavia, the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Mandore, said that the deceased have been identified as Ananya Kanwar (12) and Yuvraj Singh (14), residents of Ganesh Pura in Banar, and were students of standards 5 and 7 at Army Children Academy.

Meanwhile, the two Army Children Academy students were returning from school with two of their friends. In the meantime, some pet dogs chased them and unknowingly reached the railway track.

During this, Ananya and Yuvraj were hit by a goods train at a distance of 50 meters from Jodhpur Banar Cantt station, while the other two narrowly escaped.

The girl's father, Prem Singh, an army veteran and her maternal uncle, Bhavani, and other family members reached the spot after being informed.

Ananya's father has demanded prompt action against the dogs' owner. The family refused to pick up the body until action was taken. After this, the administration counseled the family members, but they did not agree.

After this, the administration called the Municipal Corporation's dog capture department on the spot, which nabbed them.