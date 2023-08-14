Jalandhar: Efforts are still on to rescue the worker, who got trapped in a 60-feet-deep borewell at Basrampur in Kartarpur while working on a stretch on the Delhi-Katra Expressway. Suresh Kumar, a resident of Jind, Haryana was stuck in the borewell after sand fell on him.

Suresh's younger brother, Satyawan who reached the spot this morning said that his brother is not a technical worker but works as a caretaker. "Suresh has never done any work related to machine repairing," he said.

It has learnt that Suresh along with a technical worker had descended underneath to mend the boring machine that had got stuck. Suddenly, sand fell on them and though the other worker was rescued out, Suresh got trapped inside.

The incident took place at around 7 pm on Saturday and since then rescue operations are on. But, the rescue team has failed to trace Suresh till now. According to officials, the biggest obstacle in the rescue operation is a nearby pond.

Satyawan, who came from Haryana's Zind questioned as to why he was engaged in the repairing work since he was neither an engineer nor a technical worker. "The company is saying that Suresh is a technical worker only to protect themselves," Suresh's brother alleged.

The softening of the soil due to monsoons is making the rescue operation difficult, said an official. Around five JCB machines have been deployed for extracting soil. Teams of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are working constantly to rescue Suresh.