WOMAN SCHOOL TEACHER DIES AS SCHOOL ROOF COLLAPSES IN PUNJAB FIR REGISTERED AGAINST CONTRACTOR

Ludhiana: The last rites of woman teacher Ravinder Kaur were performed on Thursday, who died after the roof of a government school collapsed in Baddowal (Ludhiana) on Ferozepur Road on Wednesday. Taking serious note of the matter, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered a magisterial inquiry and an FIR has been registered against the contractor, who was carrying out renovation work on the school premises.

The incident happened when four teachers were sitting in the staff room of the government senior secondary school. The four injured teachers, including Ravinder Kaur, were rushed to a private hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. On Thursday, a large number of people, including the well-wishers, friends and relatives of the deceased woman teacher joined the funeral procession. They were bidding adieu to the departed soul with moist eyes. The administrative officials were also present during the funeral procession. An FIR was registered against the erring contractor and he will not be spared, said officials.

Condemning the incident, the teachers, who were attending the funeral procession, said that several government school buildings were in a dilapidated condition and needed immediate renovation work. Teachers and students are risking their lives while attending classes in those dilapidated school buildings, they said. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Harjinder Singh said that instructions have been given for conducting a magisterial inquiry into the incident. The FIR has been registered against the erring contractor and we are expecting that the probe report findings will be submitted at the earliest, they said.