Gurdaspur (Punjab): A woman delivered a baby on the floor of a government hospital in Punjab's Gurdaspur on Friday. According to official sources, Laxmi along with her husband Shubham had gone to the hospital to get admitted for the delivery when she suddenly developed labour pain outside the emergency room. Before anyone could react, the woman gave birth to a child on the floor. The CCTV footage of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

The hospital authorities said that the condition of the woman and child is stable. The hospital staff swept into action and the woman and the child were given immediate treatment. The woman and her husband rule out medical negligence by the hospital staff. However, the health department said that it is carrying out an investigation into the incident and in case anyone is found responsible for not attending to the patient, action will be taken.

Talking to the media, Laxmi said, "I along with m,y husband had come to the hospital to get admitted here. I developed labour pains while I was standing outside the emergency room. Before the hospital staff could come, I delivered on the floor. My husband was holding the baby in his hands when a female nurse came. The hospital staff put me on a stretcher and immediately took me and the baby to the labour room for treatment."

Laxmi further said, "I have no complaint against the hospital or its staff as they swept into action immediately and we were given immediate treatment. My baby and I both are healthy. There was no negligence on the part of the hospital staff."

Hospital nurse Sukhjeet said, "As soon as the patient developed labour pains, she delivered the baby just outside the labour room. One of our staff members present there took the baby and covered it. The woman and the baby were rushed to the labour room and were given immediate treatment. Dr Bhoopinder immediately started the treatment and now both, the mother and the child are fine."

