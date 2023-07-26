Khanna: In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old woman died due to snake bite allegedly due to delay in treatment in Khanna area of Ludhiana district of Punjab, officials said on Wednesday. It is learnt that the victim identified as Harminder Kaur, who worked as a beautician was cooking at home when it started raining. Sources said that Kaur was shifting the household items to safe locations when a snake bit her foot.

Harminder saw the snake leaving the spot and raised a hue and cry after which the family and neighbour rushed to the spot. It is alleged that the family after coming to know that their daughter had been bitten by the snake, approached to quakes rather than taking her to the hospital. It is said that after inordinate delay in the treatment, the family took the woman to the hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Sources said that the family was in a dilemma whether to take her to the hospital or get her treated locally. It is said that the family members first took Harminder Kaur to the nearby quack. Harminder Kaur's condition did not improve after which the family took her to a local clinic from where she was referred to the government hospital.

However, when Harminder Kaur was being brought to Civil Hospital Khanna, she died on the way as per an official. An official said that the body has been kept in Khanna Civil Hospital for post-mortem. Khanna Civil Hospital MD (Medicine) Dr Shinee Agarwal said that it is often seen that delay in treatment in such cases leads to death.

“The same happened in this case,” he said. He appealed to the people to take the victim in such cases to the nearest hospital immediately. “Government hospitals have complete facilities. Vaccination is done absolutely free. This reduces the effect of snake venom,” he said.