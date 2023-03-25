Chandigarh: Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the Dera Radha Swami Satsang Beas in Punjba's Amritsar and met the Dera chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, officials said. Officials said that Singh arrived at the Dera Satsang Beas at around 0930 hours today. Sources said that after arriving at the Dera, the Union Defense Minister had a closed door meeting with the Dera Chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

It is said that the meeting between the two lasted for around an hour. The agenda of the meeting was however not immediately known. After the meeting with Dera Satsang Beas chief, Rajnath Singh also visited the venue of the satsang and spent around half an hour there, an official said adding the Defense Minister along with Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon also visited the community kitchen.

On the occasion, a large number of devotees were present at the Dera Satsang Beas. Rajnath Singh took to Twitter on Saturday morning saying he was leaving New Delhi for Amritsar for visiting the Dera Satsang Beas. The Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) is also known as Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, which is located in Beas town, nearly 45 km from Amritsar city.

Thousand of devotees from across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh visit the Dera every year. It can be recalled that the Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon had in November last year met Union Defense Minister in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had visited the Dera Satsang in Beas last year.

During his visit, PM Modi had also visited the community kitchen to take stock of the arrangements.