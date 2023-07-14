Ludhiana: An unidentified body, which was chopped off into pieces, was found in Ludhiana district of Punjab on Friday. It is learnt that the body parts that were spotted by the passersby were dumped in a sewage pit at the Moti Nagar area in Ludhiana this morning. A local resident from the area said that when he opened the shop in the morning, he noticed a foul smell emanating from the sewage pit.

Immediately, he alerted locals and he, along with locals, went near the sewerage, and they were shocked to see a severed human hand in the pit. He said that they informed the police and after receiving the information a team from the Moti Nagar Police Station rushed to the spot for investigation. Disclosing the details, SHO of the Moti Nagar police station Satwant Singh said that the body with its limbs chopped off was found wrapped in a jacket and was dumped in the sewage pit.

SHO Satwant Singh said that the severed body was shifted to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem. This incident happened a few days after a decapitated body was found in the city. The decapitated body was recovered from the road in Adarsh Nagar of Ludhiana a few days ago. The police arrested a man and wife identified as Pawan and Neha for their alleged involvement in the case.

In another murder in Ludhiana in mid-June, a 30-year-old Nihang Sikh was hacked to death with sharp weapons at street 2 in Ludhiana's Gill Colony area. The incident took place on Daba Road where the man identified as Baldev Singh was hacked to death by the assailants over a petty argument.