TWO SHOOTERS ONE AIDE ARRESTED FOR KILLING KARNI SENA CHIEF SUKHDEV SINGH GOGAMEDI

Chandigarh: In a breakthrough in the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi case, Rajasthan police, along with the Delhi Police Crime Branch, on December 5 arrested three men, including two shooters, from Chandigarh for their alleged role in the killing of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief. The third miscreant is an aide of one of the killers in the case.

The shooters have been identified as Rohit Rathore, a resident of Rajasthan's Jaipur, and Nitin Fauji, a resident of Haryana's Mahendragarh. The aide, who helped the duo is identified as Udham Singh. The accused will be handed over to the Jaipur police for further interrogation. The police nabbed the killers from Hotel Kamal Place in Sector 22A where they were hiding.

Another man, Ramveer Jat, was detained in Jaipur on Saturday after investigations revealed that he hired the shooters to murder Gogamedi. The police claim that Jat, one of the primary conspirators in this case, hatched a conspiracy, along with his friend Fauji, in Jaipur for the murder.

After the murder of Gogamedi, Jat accompanied Rathore and Fauji to the Bagru toll plaza on his bike from where both the miscreants reached Delhi and then absconded. Rathore, Fauji and Singh were hiding in Hotel Kamal Place on fake IDs, the Chandigarh police confirmed. They were residing with fake names Devendra, Jaiveer and Sukhveer. While checking in at 7.40 pm, they provided fraudulent Aadhaar card copies and managed to sneak into room 105.

Cops from sectors 17 and 11 swung into action and reached the spot at 8 pm with police vehicles, an employee from the hotel confirmed. They arrested the criminals and also seized a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from the hotel and sent it for further investigation.