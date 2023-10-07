TWO PUNJAB POLICEMEN HELD FOR MOLESTING MISBEHAIVING WITH WOMAN COMPLAINANT

Ludhiana (Punjab): In a shocking incident, two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) of Payal Police Station were arrested for allegedly misbehaving and molesting a woman complainant. The two accused have also been suspended. According to police sources, a case under Sections 354A, 166A, 294, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against ASI Balveer Singh and ASI Harmeet Singh on October 6.

Police sources said that a woman argued with her boyfriend after which she lodged a complaint with the police against him. She used to visit the police station in connection with that case. ASI Balveer, along with ASI Harmeet, were investigating the complaint lodged by the victim. In the meantime, the couple resolved their dispute and the girl decided to take her complaint back.

Sources further stated that the victim in her complaint to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) alleged that ASI Balveer Singh and ASI Harmeet Singh misbehaved with her and also molested her at the police station. SSP Amaneet Kondal ordered a thorough investigation into the allegations levelled by the girl. During the investigation, it was found that the allegations levelled by the victim were true and ASI Balveer And ASI Harmeet misbehaved and molested the girl when she came to the police station regarding her complaint.