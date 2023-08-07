Both girls were tortured a lot and were forced to oblige to the demands of those people and beaten up.

Kapurthala: Two girls from Punjab who were duped by agents, who lured them into believing that life in Iran will bring prosperity to them, were brought back to India. Thanks to the prompt effort by Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal.

Both girls, who are residents of Kapurthala, shared their ordeal in a foreign country after they went to Iraq, where they came in touch with criminals. The victims told how they became victims of cheating by agents. Two were projected by their agents as residents of Hong Kong and were sent to Sulaymaniyah in Iraq.

"Our tickets were torn by touts. Our passports were also confiscated there and Rs 70,000 were also snatched away from us. To our utter horror, we were sent to an office, where we saw customers sitting there. Those people said they liked us," one of the girls said.

Both girls were tortured a lot and were forced to oblige to the demands of those people and beaten up. Hapless girls somehow informed their family members about their situation. Desperate family members contacted Rajya Sabha member Sant Seechewal, who arranged for their safe return to the county. The father of the victim girls expressed his gratitude to Sant Seechewal for his daughters' safe return. Giving details, Sant Seechewal said that Rs 10-12 lakh was demanded by some people, who promised to send the girls back. Seechewal contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Iraq. With their help, the girls were brought back to India.