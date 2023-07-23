Chandigarh (Punjab): Two girls from Punjab, who went to the United Arab Emirates to pursue their future, have gone missing. The family has not had any contact with the girls for the past week. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has given this information on his social media account and appealed to the Consulate General of India in the UAE to urge the authorities to trace the missing girls.

The family has not been in contact with the girls for the past week: According to the information received, the two missing girls have been identified as 25-year-old Manpreet Kaur and 21-year-old Harpreet Kaur. Both these girls went to Sharjah, UAE on a tourist visa on May 2, 2023. Both the girls were in touch with their families for about one and a half months, but from the last week, they have not been able to contact them on the phone following which the families are worried.

Their families have also appealed Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to speak to the officials in the United Arab Emirates in this matter.

The families of the two girls said that the duo arrived in Sharjah on May 2, 2023, and had tourist visas, which were valid for one month. According to them, they were supposed to return by June 2, but have not come back. The two families are extremely worried about the status of the girls.

