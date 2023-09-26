TWO CHINA MADE PAK DRONES RECOVERED IN SEPARATE SEARCH OPERATIONS IN AMRITSAR

Amritsar: Two Pakistani drones were recovered in separate search operations in Amritsar yesterday. Both the drones are China-made quadcopter, DJI Mavic 3 Classic.

The first drone was recovered from the fields of Mahawa village in the morning while the second drone was found from the paddy fields of Dhaune Khurd village in the evening.

On Monday morning, after intercepting a drone movement, BSF and Punjab Police in a joint search operation recovered a drone that had sneaked into the Indian territory from Pakistan. In the second case, BSF jawans shot down the Pakistani drone while it was entering the Indian side in the evening. The drone had gone missing after it fell in the area, and was later recovered from a paddy field.

Taking to X, BSF Punjab Frontier posted, "After intercepting a drone movement, @BSF_Punjab troops recovered a Pakistani #drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) from a paddy field, in a search operation in Village -Dhaone Khurd, District - Amritsar, #Punjab."

Earlier, it wrote, "After intercepting a drone movement, @BSF_Punjab & @PunjabPoliceInd recovered a #Pakistani drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) from a paddy field, in a joint search operation in Village-Mahawa, District - Amritsar, #Punjab."

According to the BSF, the drones were sent to forensic department for further investigation. It is being suspected that the drones were sent from the Pakistan side for smuggling of heroin. It is yet to be ascertained whether any consignments were dropped in the area or not, sources said.