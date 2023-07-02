Firozpur (Punjab) : The BSF jawans intercepted a large consignment of heroin sent from Pakistan and thwarted the neighbouring country's bid to smuggle drugs into India. The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel alert on the border saw suspicious objects floating on the waters of the river Sutlej in the area near the border village of Rao K in the Ferozepur district.

The soldiers immediately managed to bring the suspicious floating objects to the river bank. Further, it was found that there was a consignment of two plastic bottles filled with heroin (total weight - about 1.5 Kg). The vigilant BSF jawans once again managed to thwart the nefarious intentions of the smugglers from across the border.

Serious concerns are being raised over unchecked drug smuggling from Pakistan in the bordering Indian States of Punjab, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir. Last month, the BSF jawans spotted a drone flying towards India from Pakistan across the international border in Rawla. They fired several rounds in the direction of the drone, which vanished from there in no time.

However, during the search operation by the jawans later, over two kg of heroin was recovered from the spot on the Indian side. The deployment of drones to smuggle drugs from across the border became rampant. The smugglers are using both land and water routes and the security forces are stepping vigilance to nab the culprits.