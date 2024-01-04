Truck drivers' protest: 25-30 per cent hike in vegetable price due to vehicle shortage
Bathinda: The truck drivers' protest against the newly enforced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a law pertaining to the increased penalties for hit-and-run incidents, has impacted the supply of vegetables and resulted in price hike by 25 to 30 per cent.
Most markets in Punjab are on the verge of collapse as vegetables could not be transported from Gujarat or Madhya Pradesh due to the non-availability of trucks. The crisis caused price hike.
Shortage of onions and potatoes: Truckloads of potatoes have been lying around but there is no way to transport them as the big vehicles are not running due to the nationwide protests. The trucks that are functioning are taking a long time to reach Punjab, thereby creating a definite shortage of staples.
The black market has reached its peak amidst this crisis as vegetables such as onions and greens cannot be stored due to this damp weather. Traders are worried about decreasing stocks amid heightened demands.
Trader Aarti Bheem said that the issue needs to be solved at the earliest as prices of basic necessities have increased by leaps and bounds, impacting the lives of the common man. Rakesh Kumar, who sells vegetables in retail, confirmed the steady rise in prices compared to the previous week. "Tomato prices have hiked by Rs 10, carrots by Rs 5 and peas by Rs 10. The public has been refraining from buying staples despite their arrival at the market as they cost an arm and a leg now," Kumar added.