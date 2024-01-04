Bathinda: The truck drivers' protest against the newly enforced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a law pertaining to the increased penalties for hit-and-run incidents, has impacted the supply of vegetables and resulted in price hike by 25 to 30 per cent.

Most markets in Punjab are on the verge of collapse as vegetables could not be transported from Gujarat or Madhya Pradesh due to the non-availability of trucks. The crisis caused price hike.

Shortage of onions and potatoes: Truckloads of potatoes have been lying around but there is no way to transport them as the big vehicles are not running due to the nationwide protests. The trucks that are functioning are taking a long time to reach Punjab, thereby creating a definite shortage of staples.

The black market has reached its peak amidst this crisis as vegetables such as onions and greens cannot be stored due to this damp weather. Traders are worried about decreasing stocks amid heightened demands.