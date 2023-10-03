TRADERS INCUR LOSSES DUE TO BAN ON HORSE FAIRS URGE PUNJAB GOVT TO LIFT RESTRICTION

Bathinda: Horse traders have complained of incurring huge losses due to the Punjab government's decision to ban horse fairs to avoid horses getting infected with deadly disease, glanders. The traders said that they are spending crores on the maintainence but are unable to make any profit.

Business of stud farms have been severely affected as Punjab government has banned horse fairs and entry of horses in the state to avoid horses getting infected with glanders.

Jalore Singh, a horse trader who works in a stud farm at Diun village in Bathinda said that most people in stud farms have invested lakhs of rupees in this business. Many traders from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maldives are involved in trading horses.

Following the state government's ban on horse fairs, two such events scheduled in Jagrawan and Sri Muktsar Sahib were cancelled. Traders from across the country used to attend these events to buy horses. With the cancellation of these fairs, the trading of animals worth crores of rupees has been badly affected. At the Jagrawan horse fair alone, horses worth more than Rs 5 crore were traded.

Jalore said that last year he had earned a profit of Rs 10 lakh from the fair at Jagrawan alone, but this time due to the cancellation of the fair, he has incurred a huge loss. He demanded that the Punjab government should withdraw its ban and allow organising horse fairs in Punjab so as to revive the ailing business.