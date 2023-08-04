Chandigarh: In view of the surging tomato prices, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has taken the vegetable out of Raj Bhawan's menu. According to the Governor, a decrease in the use of tomatoes will subsequently help in arresting the soaring prices.

A statement issued from Raj Bhawan said that the decision has been taken to temporarily halt the consumption of tomatoes as a solidarity gesture with the citizens of the state, who are reeling under the rising prices. By doing away with tomato consumption in his own house, Purohit aims to "underscore the importance of empathy, frugality and responsible use of resources" during the challenging times, the statement read.

A reduction in the use of tomatoes will have an impact on the demand and will automatically curb the rising prices, the governor said. The current price hike is due to supply chain disruptions, climatic conditions and others, it added.

For the last few weeks, the state has been grappling with an unprecedented hike in the price of tomatoes, which is a household staple. Asserting on the need to reduce demand to curb the price hike, Purohit requested people to use alternative vegetables and refrain from adding tomatoes in their menu for the time being.

The governor's decision, which is a symbolic gesture, is a reminder to citizens to use resources wisely and come together during challenging times, said an official.

In Mohali, tomatoes are available at Rs 220 per kg while in other cities the price is over Rs 200. Vegetable wholesalers predicted that tomato prices are likely to rise further in the coming days and may even soar upto Rs 300.