Chandigarh: Two employees of the Ladhowal toll plaza were robbed of Rs 23.5 lakh cash when they were going to deposit the collection in a bank in Punjab's Jalandhar district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at around 11 am near Phillaur bus stand when five unidentified robbers fled with the toll collection, they said. According to police, two employees of the toll plaza were going to deposit Rs 23.5 lakh Saturday and Sunday's cash collection of the toll plaza in a bank in nearby Phillaur. Five robbers stopped the vehicle of toll plaza employees near the Phillaur bus stand and escaped with the cash, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Phillaur) Jagdish Raj said. The area was sealed to nab the robbers as police issued a high alert in the entire subdivision after the incident.

Robbery in Bollywood style

When the employees of Ladowal Toll Plaza were going to the bank in Phillaur to deposit the cash, the robbers akin to a scene of a move surrounded their vehicle, beat them up and escaped with the cash at gunpoint. The employees of the toll plaza said that a white Brezza car with five armed men in it stopped in front of their car.

The employees said that the robbers disembarked from their vehicle, points guns at them and then thrashed them before fleeing with the cash. They also vandalized the vehicle in which the toll plaza employees were travelling. There was no security personnel with the cash van.

