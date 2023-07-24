THREE YOUTHS SUSTAIN BULLET INJURIES IN LUDHIANA GANG WAR

Khanna (Punjab): Three youths sustained bullet injuries in a gang war that broke out at midnight in Punjab's Ludhiana district.

The incident took place behind the vegetable market in Amloh Road in Khanna. Four youths were sitting inside a car when a group of men suddenly started firing indiscriminately at them and vandalising their vehicle. The attackers were also carrying sharp weapons with them.

One of the youths managed to escape from the spot while three were injured. The injured have been identified as Anshu, Sunny and Sajan. They were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Khanna, and then referred to PGI Hospital in Chandigarh as their condition turned critical.

It has been leant that Anshu from Ekolahi village had gone to meet his friend Sunny in a car and Sajan along with another youth joined them at the market. The four were getting their car refueled when miscreants riding two motorbikes came there. They began firing at the youths. Ashu and Sajan sustained bullet injuries while Sajan, who was also attacked with a sharp weapon, fell on the ground bleeding profusely. The fourth youth managed to escape. The attackers then vandalised the car before leaving the spot.

According to the police, the two groups had fought many times in the past. Few days back, Anshu's friend was attacked with sharp weapons by the miscreants. DSP Karnail Singh said this is a case of factionalism and old rivalry. The statements of the injured are being recorded and action will be taken against the accused, he said.