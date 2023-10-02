Jalandhar(Punjab): Three minor sisters were found dead inside a trunk in the Kanpur area of Punjab's Jalandhar district, the police said on Monday. The three sisters had been missing since 8 pm on Sunday night. The family members lodged a missing complaint at the Maqsudan Police Station when they did not find them at home after returning from work, an officer said. ASI Harbans Singh of Maqsood Police Station said the family of the migrant labourer had five children. Based on a complaint, the police then reached the spot and searched the area, however, the bodies were not found. In the morning, a trunk was found outside the house of Sushil Mandal. When they opened the trunk, they found the bodies of three minor sisters inside.

The sisters have been identified as Kanchan (4), Shakti (7) and Amrita (9), the police said. All three bodies were sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of the death, they said. The Superintendent of Police (SP), Manpreet Dhillon, "There are no marks of injury on the bodies of the girls. The primary investigation revealed that the deceased were not killed. It seems the girls were alone in the house and they might sat in the trunk while playing and the lid closed and after that it did not open and they died of suffocation." According to the police, the father of the girls had recently received an ultimatum from his landlord to vacate the house over his drinking habit. An investigation has been launched into the incident, the police said. (With agency inputs)