Amritsar: Three members of the same family died while five others received burn injuries after a blaze gutted a residential house at Islamabad area of Amritsar district in Punjab, police said on Wednesday. Police sources said that the fire incident which is believed to have been triggered by a short circuit broke at the house of one Gurvinder Singh at Rose Enclave of Ram Nagar Colony in Islamabad trapping the inmates inside.

In the fire incident, three people including a couple and their son were charred to death, a police official said. Five more family members were injured in the fire incident. They have been shifted to the nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment. The deceased have been identified as Tajinder Singh, his wife Mandeep Kaur and their younger son Dilpreet Singh.

Tajinder's mother-in-law Simran said that they received a call that there was a fire in the house of her daughter. By the time they reached the spot, her son-in-law and daughter along with grandson had died in the incident, Simran said. A Punjab Police official said that soon after they received a distress call about the fire incident, a team of police and Fire brigade was rushed to the spot.

However, the couple and their son had already died by the time the rescue team evacuated them from the house. According to the police, preliminary investigation has suggested that the fire broke out due to a suspected short circuit. However, police have launched an investigation to ascertain the actual cause of the fire incident, the official said.