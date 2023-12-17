Three miscreants linked to Bambiha gang arrested after encounter with police in Punjab's Moga
Published: 1 hours ago
Punjab: Three Bambiha gangsters have been arrested after a shootout in Punjab's Moga on December 17. The miscreants were identified as Shankar Rajput, Jashav and Navdeep, associates of Bambiha gang leader Lucky Patial. Deputy Superintendent of Police Harinder Singh said that the incident took place when the three gangsters tried to flee despite warning them to stop their bike during their patrol on the Badhni-Malyana road. Thereafter, the trio abandoned their two-wheeler, hid in a nearby farm and opened fire at the police team. The police officer said that they surrendered during the encounter following an injury, but not caused by firing.
According to information, this encounter occurred near a petrol pump on the Nihalsinghwala Lopo link road. It is assumed that these gangsters were planning to commit a crime went they were nabbed by the police and a huge cache of weapons was seized from their possession.
Another similar encounter took place on December 16 in Mohali and Patiala. The police rounded up gangsters Prince and Karanjit in Mohali following a cross-firing. As a result, both the miscreants were arrested after being shot in the legs. Gangster Malkit Chitta was captured after a cross-firing with the cops in Patiala. However, as per records, it was the eighth encounter in the last 11 days in Punjab.