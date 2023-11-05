Moga(Punjab): At least three people including a groom died and three others were injured after the car they were travelling collided with a parked trolley in Punjab's Moga on Sunday, police said. The incident took place near Ajitwal in Moda, they said. The groom identified as Sukhwinder Singh was heading towards Ludhiana from Fazlika for his marriage.

Along with the groom, the two other deceased have been identified as driver Angrez Singh and his four-year-old daughter. According to official sources, due to heavy fog in the morning, the driver's vision was blurred and he rammed the car into the parked trolley. The groom and the child died on the spot. however, the four people including the driver suffered grievous injuries.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital in the ambulance service and were later referred to Faridkot for treatment. However, the driver died during the treatment. The police have shifted the bodies of the deceased to the morgue for post-mortem. Currently, an investigation is underway, police said.

