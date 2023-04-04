Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has received three envelopes relating to drug cases that were opened by the Punjab and Haryana High Court last month. The chief minister on Tuesday said that strict action will be taken against those who "destroy the youth of Punjab" with drugs. The three cases relate to the nexus between police and drug traffickers in drug cases in Punjab. The court had asked Punjab government to take action in regard to the reports.

Taking to Twitter, Mann wrote: "Three envelopes opened by the Hon'ble High Court, which were closed for many years, related to the drug case in Punjab, have reached the government.. Strict legal action will be taken against those who destroy the youth of Punjab with drugs."

Last month, the high court had opened three sealed envelops of reports submitted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with drug cases in 2018. The next hearing of the case has been listed on May 4. The court had directed two former Punjab DGPs namely Siddharth Chattopadhyay and Dinkar Gupta to be present during the next hearing. Also, it had sought a report from the Punjab government mentioning the current status regarding the FIR lodged in 2018 in Amritsar in connection with the suicide committed by an industrialist. In the last hearing in February, the state government had told the court that the allegations of the state's inaction on SIT reports was baseless.

Also Read: Youth dies of drug overdose in Amritsar

Mann had earlier said that an anti-drug campaign would be launched in the state soon. Asserting on making Punjab a drug free state, Mann had directed police to come up with a three pronged strategy of enforcement, deaddiction and prevention.