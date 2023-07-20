THIRD BATCH OF 72 GOVT SCHOOL PRINCIPALS FROM PUNJAB TO UNDERGO TRAINING IN SINGAPORE

Chandigarh: In its ongoing bid to upgrade the standard of education in government schools, the Punjab government is set to send its third batch of principals to Singapore for an international-level education training programme to enhance their teaching and managerial skills. A list of the government school principals who have been selected for the training has recently been released by the government.

The five-day programme from July 24 to 28 will delve on the basics of education and management. A total of 72 principals have been selected to undergo the training. Skills learnt during the training, will help these principals to run their schools in a better manner, an official said. They will leave for the training from Chandigarh and the programme will be flagged off by state education minister Harjot Bains.

Earlier, the second batch of 36 principals left for Singapore on February 4. All these principals had participated in the Professional Teachers' Training Program from February 6 to 10 in Singapore. They returned to Punjab on February 11.

While seeing off the 36 principals, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had said that he aims to make schools of Punjab number one in the country. He said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had promised to change the education system of the state before the Assembly elections last year.

Also Read: Karnataka CM attacks national education policy, says uniform system does not suit India

Mann said that it is the teachers who are the builders of the nation and possess the capacity to raise the standard of education. Thus, it will be ensured to enhance their teaching skills by providing them quality training, he had said.