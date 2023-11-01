Ludhiana: The Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue— the focal point of a water-sharing dispute between Haryana and Punjab — is on more focus nowadays as politics is revolving around the emotive issue in Punjab.

Opposition parties in the state have been besieging the government on the issue for the past several days. Earlier, prodded by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which sought clarification from him on the agenda for the debate, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said a detailed discussion on all the issues of Punjab during the November 1 debate.

“Punjab is struggling with water problems. Hence, we will also discuss water issues and how Punjab’s water was looted. Apart from this, we will also discuss in detail the problems of drugs, how the drug mafia became dominant in Punjab, and how the youth were trapped in the drugs quagmire,” Mann said.

In this regard, the government and the administration have made complete preparations. As many as 2,000 policemen and officials have also been deployed by the police for security. Still, uncertainty looms over the participation of opposition parties. However, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi may go to Ludhiana to participate in this debate.

When the agenda of the open debate was shared by Aam Aadmi Party on social media, there was no mention of SYL anywhere. This happened despite the fact that Sunil Jakhar and Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia kept putting pressure on the government on the issue.

The AAP government shared these four issues on social media. AAP largely focused on drugs, gangsters, and unemployment issues. Opposition parties were outraged over the post and have alleged that the Punjab government is avoiding debating the SYL issue.

Sunil Jakhar has shared a photo of Aam Aadmi Party's page on social media X. Jakhar wrote Punjab wants an answer. "Not even ready to discuss the SYL issue? Sir, are you serious? Because if you're joking, the joke's on you. You really don't expect me to join you and lend credence to this farce that trivialises the important issue of Punjab's waters? While running away from debating it, you have accepted the charge of sabotaging the interests of Punjab in the Supreme Court. Punjab got the answer."

Apart from this, Sunil Jakhar has also raised questions about the heavy police force deployed for this grand debate and the people being detained by the police.

On the other hand, Shiromani Akali Dal targeted the AAP government on this issue. Bikram Majithia at a press conference alleged that the government is not serious about the issue of SYL. He said that the Aam Aadmi Party government is not serious about taking all parties together on this serious issue. He alleged that the voice of farmers' organisations has also been stopped by the police so that they cannot participate in this grand debate. Majithia said that these arrangements of the government have reminded the people of the emergency imposed by late PM Indira Gandhi.