Ferozepur (Punjab) : A heart-wrenching accident has taken place in Dulchike village of Ferozepur district of Punjab. A broken rope got stuck in the neck of three children while playing on a swing at a fair. Due to this, all the three children fell down from the swing. In which two children died, while one child is seriously injured.

This accident is said to have happened due to sudden breakdown of the swing. Meanwhile, the bodies of the dead children have been shifted and kept in Civil Hospital Ferozepur for post-mortem.

According to information received here, the swing operators tried to save the children when they were about to fall down. By the time the swing was stopped, all the three children fell down and were seriously injured. One of the two deceased children has been identified as Amandeep son of Joginder Singh resident of Kaluwala aged 15 years. After the incident, the owner of the swing escaped from there, official sources said.

A similar accident happened in Mohali a year ago. Many such cases have come to light before this. The video of a hammock breaking in Mohali in Punjab went viral on social media. There, the swing fell from a height of 50 feet in just three seconds. There were 30 people on board. Out of which around 20 people were seriously injured. All were admitted to government and private hospitals.