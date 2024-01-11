Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal is set to file a defamation case against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday in connection with the allegations leveled by the latter on his family over the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue. Badal is scheduled to register the case at the court of Sri Muktsar Sahib.

The matter pertains to Mann's allegations against the Badal family during a debate on the occasion of Punjab Day at the Punjab Agriculture University in Ludhiana on November 1, 2023. The Punjab CM had challenged the leaders of the opposition parties to an open a debate on the issue of SYL canal.

During the debate, Mann reportedly targeted late Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir Badal regarding the issue of distribution of water under SYL canal. After this, Badal sent a legal notice to Mann on November 17, 2023 demanding an apology within five days.

Badal claimed that Mann maligned the Badal family's honour and so should tender an apology. He had also threatened to file a defamation case against Mann if he did not apologise. However, Mann remained firm on his statement following which, the Akali Dal president initiated the process to file a defamation case.