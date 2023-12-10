STUDENTS COMPLAIN OF ESCALATING EXPENSES AS CANADA DOUBLES COST OF LIVING FUNDS

Ludhiana: Students will have to spend more to study in Canada as the country has doubled the 'Guaranteed Investment Certicate (GIC)' or 'cost-of-living' requirement while entering the country on student visa. The costs, increased after 23 years, have been raised from $10,200 to $20,635.

The GIC came into effect in 2000 and it is for the first time that it has been doubled, thereby directly impacting Indian students, especially the Punjabis. This will raise the expenses of students by around Rs 5-8 lakh.

Nitin Chawla, managing director of Ludhiana immigration expert Capri Institution, said that the hike by the Canadian government is a direct burden on Indian students going to Canada. He said that the hike will hamper the dreams of lakhs of students, a significant number of whom are Punjabis.

"The current cost is already a huge burden for the students and now that the money has been raised, it will become almost impossible for some students to arrange it. Presently, one has to bear a migration expense of Rs 15 to 20 lakh to study in Canada. Now, this amount will go up to Rs 25 to 30 lakh. It would be very difficult for a student or his family to meet the escalating costs," Chawla said.

The GIC hike will be effective from January 2024 onwards. Students who submit their application before December 31 will be get existing GIC but from January 1, 2024, the new amount will come into effect. Chawla further said that there is no option for providing any concession.

According to Chawla the Canadian government's decision will have a direct impact on the foreign students going to Canada on student visa. "The outcome of the Indo-Canada diplomatic spat is not good for the students who would be the main sufferers. Some may even have to think about migrating to some other country. There is a lot of anger among the students due to the escalating costs," he said.

Students outside the Ludhiana passport office, said that it is unfortunate that they are being made to suffer due to the escalating relationship between the two countries. "We used to go to Canada for better future but now the road is slowly getting closed for us. As a large number of Punjabi community people live in Canada, we feel safe going there. So, Canada is the first choice of many students," said a student.