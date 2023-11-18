STUBBLE BURNING PUNJAB DGP SERVES SHOW CAUSE NOTICE TO SSPS OF 11 DISTRICTS

Chandigarh: Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav has served show-cause notices to the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) of 11 districts for their alleged failure to curb stubble burning in their respective areas.

Many districts including Barnala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Ludhiana, Moga, Muktsar, Sangrur as well as police districts Jagraon and Khanna that have come under the scanner over the rising incidents of stubble burning. The SSPs of these districts have been show-caused.

The DGP has sought an action-taken report from the SSPs asking them to elaborate on the steps they have taken to check stubble burning in their areas. Also, the SSPs have been asked as to why so many cases were registered in their areas.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary of Punjab served show-cause notices to the Deputy Commissioners (DC) of nine districts. The Chief Secretary sought response from the DCs within three days.

Following the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT)'s directive on curbing air pollution, the Punjab Police asked the heads of all villages to inform them immediately if stubble is burnt in their areas. The village heads were asked to hand over the stubble to police instead of setting it on fire. However, the administration did not benefit from this exercise.

The highest number of stubble burning cases has been registered in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's home district Sangrur. So far 5,462 cases have been reported from Sangrur among the total 33,082 cases that have been reported across the state. A total of 475 FIRs have been registered till now.