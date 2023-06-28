Amritsar (Punjab) : In a shocking incident at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar, a soldier identified as Gursevak Singh, who had come on leave, was shot dead. The reason for the murder is not yet known. The deceased soldier is a resident of Tarn Taran, who came on leave on 17 June 2023 and was supposed to return to duty on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the family of the deceased Army Gursevak Singh while talking to the media said that during the Army Gursevak holiday, he had come to village Thothian to meet his sister and late at night he went out of the house with his brother-in-law. In the meantime, two unidentified youths on a motorcycle shot at the soldier and drove away from the spot.

After the shooting, Gursevak Singh collapsed and died of bleeding injuries. The deceased soldier was drinking alcohol with his brother-in-law and some of his other companions. Meanwhile, the family members said that a case has been registered by the police administration, due to which some persons have already been arrested.

The soldier's brother-in-law has been among those arrested by the police, they said. Speaking to the media, SP Jugraj Singh said that they have started the investigation by registering an FIR. An investigation is going on. Soon the accused will be produced before court. The immediate reason for shooting the soldier dead was not known.

Following occurrence of such shootings, Opponents are raising questions on the Punjab government regarding the law and order situation in the state.