New Delhi: An ongoing investigation conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed that the pro-Khalistani organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has been misusing cyberspace to radicalise gullible youths across the country and instigate them to undertake terrorist activities. The NIA’s web tracking team has credible proof that the SFJ has been utilising social media tools to connect with the newly recruited youths and give them instructions. “Yes, we received credible information that SFJ has been using social media tools like Facebook, Telegram and other channels to recruit gullible youths,” a senior official aware of the investigation told ETV Bharat.

In fact, SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu on several occasions was found using Facebook to reach out to other Khalisatni sympathisers across the globe. “Pannu was found spreading hatred within several communities with the help of Facebook,” the official said. The NIA has also prepared a fresh dossier indicating that the Khalistani terrorist leader has also been trying to mobilise gullible Muslim youths and instigate them to get involved in anti-India terrorist activities.

The NIA of late has geared up its fight against the pro-Khalistani organisations and its leaders staying abroad. Sikhs for Justice was declared as an ‘Unlawful association’ by the Government of India vide notification No.S.O.2469 (E) on July 10, 2019. Pannu was also declared a ‘designated individual terrorist’ by the Government of India in 2020. He has been actively exhorting Punjab-based gangsters and youth on social media to fight for the cause of the independent state of Khalistan challenging the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country, the NIA dossier stated.

In recent days, Pannu has been in the news for issuing blatant threats to senior Indian diplomats and government functionaries in public forums. He had also threatened Canadian Hindus a few days ago asking them to leave Canada and claiming that they had adopted a ‘jingoistic approach’ by siding with India.

Against the backdrop of the emerging threat of Khalistani terrorism, top officials of IB, RAW and Central Intelligence Agencies as well as chiefs of anti-terror units from states across the country are meeting in New Delhi during a two-day long conference on October 5 and 6. The programme is being organised by NIA under the supervision of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Sources privy to the development told this correspondent that the meeting will chalk out an action plan to launch a united and fresh offensive against Khalistani separatists and sympathisers across the country, especially in Punjab and National Capital Region (NCR). The conference will also discuss the possible impact of the Khalistani movement in other states, including J&K, Assam and other parts of the country. The conference will also discuss strategies for launching an offensive against Khalistani terrorists living abroad.