Chandigarh (Punjab) : Pakistan has often been exposed for unchecked attacks on religious minorities and on the those belonging to Sikh community. Now, an ongoing recitation of Gurbani Kirtan (Guru's Message) has been forcibly stopped in a Gurdwara Sahib located in the Sindh province of Pakistan. The neighbouring country resorted to this in name of Eid.

This is not the first case of atrocities on minority community and Sikhs in Pakistan, as per reports. Recently, a Sikh youth was brutally murdered in Pakistan due to ethnic and religious differences. After this murder, now the people of the Muslim community in Pakistan have attacked the Gurdwara Sahib and stopped the lessons. Meanwhile, some people from the Muslim community attacked the Gurdwara Sahib and everyone was asked to leave it.

Meanwhile, the people of the Sikh and Hindu community gathered together and complained. The accused persons were opposing the reading of another religion on the occasion of Eid. Local people said that the accused were caught and handed over to the police but the police released them without taking any action and no FIR was registered in the case.

The arrested accused were released by the Pakistan administration instead of taking action, which is very unfortunate, Sikh leaders said. Condemning this in strong terms, Giani Raghbir Singh has asked the Government of India to express strong objection to this incident before the Government of Pakistan. It has also been demanded to take action to stop such heinous incidents immediately, said Giani Raghbir Singh, Jathedar, Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

The statement of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib's Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on the issue of stopping the Sikh Sangat performing Kirtan in Pakistan has also come out. He said that the country in which the religious freedom is taken away will not be habitable. He said that taking away the religious freedom of minorities is unfortunate. Jathedar Takht Sahib discussed the matter with the managers of Pakistan Gurdwara Management Committee and got information about the entire matter to chalk out their future course of action.