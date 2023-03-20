Chandigarh: The police are carrying out raids at many places in Punjab to nab Khalistan supporter 'fugitive' Amritpal Singh. For the sake of security, the internet has been shut down in the State and prohibitory orders are issued under Section 144 here. Also, the Haryana Police has tightened security in areas adjoining Punjab. Vehicles running between Punjab and Haryana are being strictly checked at the border.

Strict vigil is placed on the Haryana-Punjab border. Police contingents are being seen on the border for checking operations to maintain law and order. Suspicious people are also being questioned. Checking of vehicles is being done by putting 'naka' checking points in Fatehabad, Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Karnal and Panchkula.

Section 144 in Chandigarh: Security has been tightened in Chandigarh, the capital of Haryana and Punjab. Under Section-144, five or more people will not be able to assemble in one place. Nor will they be able to demonstrate. The rally ground located in Chandigarh Sector 25 has been identified for demonstrations. In the order issued by the District Magistrate, it has been said that no person can roam around with a weapon, even if he is a licensee. Swords, sticks and sharp objects have also been banned.

In Haryana's Sirsa district, people of the Sikh community raised slogans against the police administration in support of Amritpal Singh and staged a road blockade. As soon as the information about the resultant traffic jam was received, the police reached the spot and cleared the road by taking more than 60 protesters into custody.

With this, a large number of Sikhs reached the police station and started demanding the release of their comrades. After which the police released everyone after questioning. Also appealed to the people to maintain peace.

Important meeting in Karnal: On Sunday, people of the Sikh community held a meeting in Karnal in support of Amritpal and opposed the police action. They said that Amritpal Singh is being called a Khalistani terrorist though he is working to save people from drugs. It was decided in the meeting that there will be a meeting of the Sikh community in Karnal on 21st March where a big decision will be taken.

Over 78 people associated with Waris Punjab De Sanghatana chief have been arrested so far. Khalistan supporter Amritpal is currently absconding, said the police.