SIKH BRITISH PARLIAMENTARIAN TANMANJEET SINGH DHESI STOPPED AT AMRITSAR AIRPORT IN PUNJAB

Chandigarh Desk: Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi, a Sikh Member of Parliament in the UK, was stopped by immigration officials at the Guru Ramdas Jee International airport in Punjab's Amritsar on Thursday morning, official sources said. It is learnt that Singh, who is on a visit to India, was stopped for around two hours before being let go by the immigration officials at the airport.

Authorities at the airport did not comment on the matter saying that it was in the purview of the Ministry of Home Affairs. However sources have revealed that Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi was stopped due to the lack of necessary travel documents.

Who is Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi: Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi is a Labor Party Member of the UK Parliament. He was elected Member of Parliament for the Gravesham seat in the 2017 general election. Dhesi has previously been the mayor in the region. Dhesi is the first Sikh MP to wear a turban in Britain. Dhesi.

Dhesi's name has been in the headlines in Punjab politics in the past. Last year, there was a war of words between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab over Tanmanjit Singh, who has been accused of supporting Khalistan, meeting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. BJP leader and former army chief General JJ Singh had raised questions over the CM meeting the British Parliamentarian. JJ Singh had said that the ruling AAP “should clarify if it endorses the "pro-separatist and anti-India" views of the British lawmaker”.

Dhesi, a Labour Party MP, had grabbed headlines when he criticised the Indian government's revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. However, the ruling party had hit back at the BJP with pictures of Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi's meeting with union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.