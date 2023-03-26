Chandigarh: Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh has alleged he has once again received death threat through emall. The family has been constantly pleading for help and justice for their son's death from the government.

Singh said he received an email from Rajasthan saying he would be killed soon and has been asked not to mention Lawrence Bishnoi. Singh has filed a complaint at the Mansa police station in connection with the threat mail. On the basis of which, police have registered a case against some unknown persons. "Should I leave fighting my son's case? I was threatened on February 18, 24 and 27 that I would be killed by April 25. The government can take back my security but I will continue my fight," he said.

In one of the earlier emails, that was sent by a 17-year-old boy from Rajasthan, it was written that Singh's condition will be worse than his son's. The mail also stated that Singh was responsible for Manu and Jagrup Rupa's encounters. "It all happened because of your (Singh) repeated complaints," the email added. The police had acted fast and arrested the accused youth.

The slain singer's father held a protest outside Punjab Assembly on March 7 demanding CBI investigation into his son's murder. He had said that despite knocking at doors of the administration for the last 10 months, his case has been put under the carpet. On May 29 2022 in Mansa, the Punjabi singer died after being shot at point-blank range. Investigations suggested Lawrence Bishnoi masterminded the murder.