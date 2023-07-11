Faridkot: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged in a jail in Punjab's Bathinda was admitted to a hospital in Faridkot after his health deteriorated late night on Monday, sources said. Sources said that Bishnoi was admitted to the Government Medical College of Faridkot amid heavy security cover. A heavy posse of security has been deployed inside and outside the hospital.

Even within the hospital, only selected doctors were present with Lawrence and treated him, sources said. According to the sources, Bishnoi's health deteriorated late at night after which he was admitted to Jail Hospital Faridkot, from where he was referred to Medical College Hospital. Bishnoi was brought from Delhi to Bathinda jail only last month in view of death threats by his rivals against him.

The NIA and the Gujarat Police has questioned him in connection with various criminal cases registered against him. Following death threats to Bishnoi, the Delhi Jail Administration filed an application in the court to shift him to Bathinda Jail in Punjab. After the remand ended, Lawrence was sent to Bathinda jail last month.

Bishnoi is the main accused in Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Bishnoi is believed to be the mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's murder in May last year. Fugitive gangster Goldie Brar and jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria are believed to have played a role in the killing. Bishnoi was born in Abohar, Punjab and his father was a police constable in Haryana.

Bishnoi's gang is active in North India. There are about 700 shooters in his gang. Gangster Goldie Brar came in contact with Bishnoi in 2011.