Amritsar: Another emotional reunion took place between the two siblings at the landmark Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan recently. it was possible through social media which helped in bringing together the estranged man and his sister after the 75 years of Partition. The 68-year-old Sakina hailing from Sheikhpura in Pakistan met her 80-year-old brother Gurmail Singh at Kartapur corridor.

Sakina saw her brother Gurmail Singh only in pictures because the former was born after the Partition. Sakina's birth took place in 1955 in Pakistan. During the Partition in 1947, Sakina who was not born at that time family moved to Pakistan from Jassowal village in Ludhiana, Punjab on the Indian side. When the military came to pick up the family, Sakina's brother Gurmail whose age was five years at that time was not present in his house. After calling out his name and finding Gurmail nowhere, his parents left for Pakistan. Hence, Gurmail was left on the Indian side of Punjab. Sakina said that she was born in Pakistan in 1955 after Independence.

Sakina said, "My brother used to send letters to our family in Pakistan. At that time I was two and a half years old. Later, my mother passed away and gradually the letters from my brother also stopped coming. When I attained adulthood, my father told me that I had a brother and showed me some of his pictures."

Sakina said, "I was keen on meeting my brother living in India. When my son-in-law knew about my brother Gurmail living in India, he contacted a YouTuber who was running a channel. The letters sent by Gurmail Singh and his photographs were uploaded on social media helped in uniting the two lost siblings. In December 2022, Sakina had a video call with his brother."

Finally, the meeting was arranged at the Kartarpur corridor. Tears welled up in Gurmail and Sakina's eyes when the duo met at Sri Kartarpur Sahib. They wrapped each other in a hug and wiped each other's eyes. They are now expecting both countries shall grant them visas so that the two siblings can spend some days of their lives together.