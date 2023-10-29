Bathinda: Shops remained closed in Bathinda while shopkeepers observed a strike to protest against the murder of Mall Road association president Harjinder Singh Johal on Sunday. Father of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala also joined in the protest demanding justice for the victim.

The shopkeepers gathered on the Mall Road and staged a dharna keeping the body at the military square. To ensure law and order, a huge contingent of police personnel was deployed in the area. The protesting shopkeepers raised slogans against Punjab government and police. They demanded justice and a compensation amounting to Rs 1 crore for the family of the victim.

Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, who joined the protest raised questions on the present law and order situation. Singh said that the government will have to avenge the murder by shooting down the murderers in the middle of the market. "It seems as if gangsters are being born in Punjab everyday. The government should issue a WhatsApp number on which people can complain about threats from gangsters," Singh said adding that he will continue supporting the strike as long as it goes.

Meanwhile, Punjab police released the picture of the accused and announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for the informer. Police have also assured not to disclose the informer's name and details.