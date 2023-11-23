Chandigarh: A police constable was killed while two others sustained injuries when a group of 'Nihangs' opened fire at them in Punjab's Kapurthala district, officials said on Thursday. Officials said that the clashes took place over the ownership of the gurdwara.

The incident took place when the policemen went to arrest some Nihangs (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons) in Sultanpur Lodhi in a case registered against them, said a senior police official over the phone.

The policemen were standing on the road when the Nihangs opened fire at them, Kapurthala Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Tejbir Singh Hundal said. While one constable was killed, two other personnel sustained injuries, said the official.

Senior officials have rushed to the site and police personnel in large numbers have been deployed in the area, they said. Police have arrested 10 people from the Nihang sect for allegedly encroaching on the gurdwara, but the operation is still on. One of the Nihangs fired at the cops when they had gone to clear the premises.