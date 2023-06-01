New Delhi: The 16-year-old girl, who was stabbed to death by her lover Sahil was obsessed with her lover Sahil, went against the wishes of her patients and used to meet him without informing family members, her father told police.

Her family members, who live in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, were annoyed at the wayward behaviour of their daughter, who defied their instruction and also fled from the house, police sources privy to the interrogation said. According to her father, she was open about her relationship with Sahil and never hid the fact from her parents. She was never shy about her relationship with Sahil and would discuss about her lover sometimes. Her family members, who had knowledge that she was having an affair with Sahil. Her father tried to convince the daughter several times not to meet Sahil but to concentrate on her studies considering her young age. On being asked not to meet Sahil, she got angry and went to her friend Neetu, cops said.

During the investigation, her father told police that sometimes she did not return home for more than a week. Despite her father's explanation of why she should focus on studies instead, she often got angry and showed her defiance. Police said the girl did not listen to anyone in the house.

Anxious family members, who thought the girl would run away from home, made all possible attempts to dissuade her from meeting Sahil. The girl's friend Neetu is being interrogated by the police for further details. Meanwhile, the NCPCR team met the victim's family and gathered details about the matter. According to sources, the NCPCR officials are in favour of incorporating sections of POCSO in this matter. The NCPCR is making preparation for sending notice to Delhi Police for this.