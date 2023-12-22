SHAH ATTACKS OPPN FOR BOYCOTTING DISCUSSION IN PARLIAMENT ON CRIMINAL LAW BILLS

Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday attacked the opposition for "boycotting" a debate in Parliament on the three criminal law bills by "making excuses" and also hit out at them for mimicking the vice president.

He was addressing a gathering during the inauguration of several development projects here. "I wanted the opposition to give their views on them," the Union minister said, referring to the criminal law bills. "But it was unfortunate that the opposition decided to take an unfortunate decision of boycotting the discussion on this bill by making excuses... When debate was taking place (in Parliament) on bringing a change in the criminal justice system, opposition members were mimicking the vice president," he said.