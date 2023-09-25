Amritsar: The SGPC Monday expressed concern over the allegations levelled by Canada against India over the killing of a Khalistani leader, saying that "everything said by the prime minister in the Parliament of any country cannot be rejected easily".

In a special resolution passed in the executive meeting presided over by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, it was said that the statement given by the Prime Minister in the Parliament of any country is not understood as common, rather considered to be fact-based within the scope of the dignity of the concerned country's constitution.

Everything said by the Prime Minister in the Parliament cannot be rejected easily. The truth of the allegations made by the Prime Minister of Canada against the Indian agencies should be brought to the light of the people through a sincere approach by both the countries by going beyond politics. If this case is suppressed only because of politics, it will be considered as injustice to human rights, it said.

Canada and India recently expelled a senior diplomat each after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar Nijjar in Surrey in June. India has rejected the charge as "absurd" and "motivated".

The resolution further strongly condemned the hate propaganda being spread against Sikhs and Punjab out of this entire phenomenon in the mainstream media and on social media platforms. It is said that the India-Canada issue has been deliberately focused by a large part of the media only on character assassination of Sikhs, it said.