Chandigarh: Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has threatened to kill Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Republic Day.

In the latest video released by Pannun, the Khalistani terrorist has asked the gangsters of Punjab to contact him and warned that Mann would be attacked wherever he hoists the national flag on January 26.

Terming Punjab police's steps to improve law and order as incorrect, Pannun condemned the recent police encounters in the state. He asked gangsters lodged in jails across the state and abroad to join him. He accused Punjab Police of throwing youths behind the bars by declaring them gangsters and conducting encounters in illegal manner.

Targeting Mann, Pannun said the Punjab CM is is today's Beant Singh (former CM) who is misguiding the youth, getting them arrested and killing them in encounters. Pannun has also compared Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav to former police chief Gobind Ram.

