New Delhi: Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) terror group head Gurpatwant Pannun, who operates out of Canada, has threatened India with Hamas-like attacks. In the latest video statement widely shared on social media on Tuesday, Pannun can be seen threatening India, asking the people of the country to choose between "ballot and bullet".

“(PM) Modi learn from the Palestine-Israel conflict. People under occupation from Punjab to Palestine will react and violence begets violence. If India is going to keep occupying Punjab, there will be a reaction. And Modi and India, you will be responsible. SFJ believes in ballot. SFJ believes in vote. Liberation of Punjab is on the cards. India! choice is yours: Ballot or bullet. (sic)," he can be heard saying in the video.

Pannun has been on NIA’s radar since 2019 when the anti-terror agency registered its first case against the terrorist, who has been playing a major role in promoting and commissioning terror acts and activities, and spreading fear and terror in Punjab and elsewhere in the country through his threats and intimidation tactics.

He had also issued a threat days before the Cricket World Cup that began in India on October 5. Days before the World Cup was set to begin, a high alert was sounded across Delhi after pro-Khalistan graffiti appeared in the national capital allegedly by those associated with SFJ.