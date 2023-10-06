Amritsar: At least for persons including a woman died and about half a dozen people are missing after fire engulfed a medicine factory fire at Nag Kalan in Punjab on Thursday.

Police said besides four persons, at least seven others have been seriously injured due to fire in the Majitha Road. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Kin said their near and dear ones who worked at the factory did not reach home until late at night. Anxious family members rushed to the factory in search of the workers. Eyewitnesses said family members of a young worker who went missing during the fire at the factory madly searched for her husband and children.

Due to the fire, alcohol drums lying there exploded and the fire engulfed the factor rooms. Fire brigade team with 15 vehicles rushed to the spot and after a three and a half hours effort, doused the fire.